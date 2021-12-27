This month marks the second anniversary of the collapse of a sex trafficking investigation that went horrifyingly wrong, and the public is still waiting for answers from the federal government. The case began in 2017, when police departments in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City opened an investigation into seven massage parlors. Detectives found that the businesses — three of them operating in Havasu — employed Chinese nationals who may have been coerced into acts of prostitution. Working with the Department of Homeland Security, the local police departments investigated the matter for two years, with court documents later revealing that DHS agents conducted multiple undercover operations during that time. The undercover operations were said to confirm police suspicions: Women at the sites they visited were said to be working more than 12 hours per day in unsanitary conditions, shuffled between massage parlors and taking payment for sexual favors. They appeared to be obvious victims in a sex trafficking ring, and two years into the investigation, the agencies announced the results of their collaboration: Seven arrests, and the release of the alleged victims.
It was a great example of cooperation between local and federal law enforcement — until it wasn’t. In December 2019, for reasons that remain unclear, things began to fall apart. Federal investigators were suddenly unwilling to participate in the court case. They refused to support prosecution efforts.
As a result, charges against the defendants were dropped as the case unraveled. So far, the only people who’ve had to pay any price for these crimes are the victims who suffered the indignity of sex abuse and human trafficking.
It’s important for justice to be served in this case, because anything else sends the message that authorities don’t take sex trafficking seriously. (And sex trafficking remains an issue here — earlier this month, local law enforcement announced that six search warrants related to complaints of possible sex trafficking had been served at multiple Kingman-area businesses)
The public deserves answers about how this case went so wrong. DHS is staying mum, but some clues later emerged thanks to reporting by students with the Howard Center for Investigative Reporting. The lengthy report indicated that two federal agents, identified only as “Arturo” and “Sergio,” may have violated Department of Homeland Security policy during the investigation, crossing lines that shouldn’t have been crossed, and making victims of the sex workers all over again. Results of the DHS internal investigation were forwarded to a disciplinary panel to determine possible actions, but it’s unclear to this day what, if any, discipline the agents may have faced.
Requests by Today’s News-Herald for documents relating to the Department of Homeland Security’s internal investigation into its agents, and disciplinary records for the agents involved, were filed with the Department of Homeland Security in December 2019. Since that time, the status of that request has been listed as “request for documents sent.”
According to the Department of Homeland Security website, simple requests for information can take 21 days to process. More complicated requests can take an average of 111 days. Waiting two years for a response goes way beyond the norm, but we suppose it’s as clear of a statement as any that the Department of Homeland Security has no real interest in seeing justice served in this case.
— Today’s News-Herald
