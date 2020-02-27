A new U.S. immigration rule is un-American, its critics say, because it disfavors the poor who want to enter this country.
More specifically, it says those who have previously received public benefits and therefore seem likely to need public welfare can be barred from settling in the United States. All the criticism aside, that’s a pretty low barrier. It is surprising and shocking only in that this country didn’t have it before.
The Trump Administration rule was to take effect months ago but legal challenges delayed its enforcement until this week.
In our view, the new restriction is a minimal barrier to immigration and should go a lot further than it does in assuring that immigrants have something to offer in their new country. Without the so-called “wealth test” — to which we add a “ha-ha” — immigrants would be and previously have been free to move here and then live off the public dole. Most other countries impose financial requirements on those seeking to move in. It’s an obvious thing to do.
To move into Mexico, for example, immigrants must show financial savings of up to about $130,000. Rules vary by country, but even U.S. retirees living on Social Security must usually prove their income. Canada requires less than Mexico but does insist immigrants show evidence of being a skilled worker.
The new U.S. rules contain exceptions, including political refugees. That’s fair.
We suspect too many would-be immigrants are economic refugees in search of a better life in America. The better life can include work but until now it really didn’t have to.
The quote on the Statue of Liberty referring to the tired, poor and huddled masses was written by a poet. They aren’t public policy and shouldn’t be.
