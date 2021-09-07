The Labor Day weekend was quite busy in Lake Havasu City. That activity hasn’t been limited to holidays since the pandemic began and heavily influenced by Californians.
Coincidentally, Today’s News-Herald ran a multi-part series over the weekend focused on affordable housing. It’s a big topic and didn’t get into the consequences on the housing market of short-term visitors. The effects are large: Beyond an owner occasionally renting out a casita or a spare room, investment in homes to convert to short-term rentals is a big business. Simply put, there can be more profit in renting an apartment or condo or home on a short-term basis than to long-term renters.
This has led to a reduction in long-term rentals and an explosion of places to stay for the short-term. A check of the two top vacation rental websites showed from about 1,100 to more than 1,800 short-term rentals available in Lake Havasu City.
Those who offer short-term rentals make money but they are also obligated to register their lodging and pay sales taxes on the rental proceeds.
In theory, the extra taxes make up for the possible inconvenience of short-term rentals on neighborhoods. In practice, neighborhoods still see extra traffic, possible parties and unfamiliar people in the area.
If taxes are meant to make up for something, especially possible decline in nearby property values, the state needs to take a closer look at its property tax arrangement for vacation rentals.
Unless an owner declares the property a rental, the property tax rate for the residential business property is much less than other businesses pay
Business properties in Arizona — that includes hotels, which also collect and remit sales taxes — is 18% of assessed value.
Residential property is taxed at 10%. So long as a property isn’t rented more than 30 consecutive days, it pays the lower tax rate.
Efforts to increase the property tax to business levels have failed in the Legislature.
It’s time to revisit that. Unlike sales taxes, property taxes can help neighbors “make up” for any inconvenience because there are limits on how much property tax revenue a county can bill. If the rental units pay more, owner occupants may pay less.
If Lake Havasu City need to find a dozen or more minor solutions to housing affordability, it shouldn’t let an obvious tax disparity — and the effect it has on the availability of long-term rental units – go untouched.
— Today’s News-Herald
(4) comments
Why won't THN run an article on people being evicted from long-term rentals so the owner can double the rents? It is amazing that Arizona law allows a person to be tossed out of a home in as little as five days with no explanation.
They don’t pay sales tax, everyone pays income tax. Rental income is income tax, hello newspaper
Why doesn't the government stop taxing its citizens so much. Maybe if people weren't taxed on everything under the sun they wouldn't have to charge so much and it would put more money in peoples pockets instead of our government.
Why is the Herald spending the ink to promote the housing issue. Is the problem that your employees are having difficulty find a home? This issue is on private industry, not the taxpayers or the government.
