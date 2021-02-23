Arizona lawmakers are flirting with unconstitutional legislation.
A House committee voted last week on party lines to support HB2309, which would make a new crime of “violent or disorderly assembly.” The bill now goes to the floor for a full House vote.
According to the bill, the charge would apply to anyone who, along with seven or more other people, intends to engage in conduct constituting a riot and causes property damage or injury.
Here’s the thing. The proposal is absolutely a violation of the constitutional right to free assembly.
It’s unfortunate that Mohave County’s two House representatives, Leo Biasiucci and Regina Cobb, are among those who introduced the bill.
It puts law enforcement officers in the awkward position of deciding which gatherings should be allowed, and which should be declared “unlawful.”
Sorry, but that’s not how the Constitution works. The First Amendment, in addition to guaranteeing free speech and the freedom to worship, promises citizens the right to peaceably assemble. There’s no accounting for the size of the group, nor does the constitution make any mention of a person’s intent. Americans have the right to gather in protest, period. The key word, of course, is “peaceably.”
The proposed law is no doubt prompted by last year’s Black Lives Matter protests that occurred across the nation. Some of those events were indeed violent, including the protests in the Phoenix area.
Violence, of course, is already against the law.
Rhonda Neff of the Arizona Attorneys for Criminal Justice, in speaking against the bill, told Capitol Media Services last week that police in Phoenix and Maricopa County are already using existing laws to effectively deal with protests that get out of hand.
Police have the tools they need to shut down bad actors at a protest, and they definitely did just that at the BLM events. It’s important to remember that most of those folks were law abiding citizens whose political message was sullied by a small minority of people.
The new law could serve to discourage people from protests if there’s a chance someone might try to co-opt the message with devious intent.
If lawmakers want to crack down on violence during protests, it’s easy enough to increase the penalty for those actual crimes instead of making criminals of people who are simply trying to exercise their Constitutional rights.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Poor Republicans. Things they hate -
1) An educated populace;
2) "Those" people voting;
3) That pesky darned Constitution.
