Three news headlines this week offer a silver lining to the dark clouds that have been hovering over the Arizona and the Colorado River.

First, President Biden signed legislation this week that finally gives the Colorado River Indian Tribes the right to lease their first-priority water rights. The Tribes control one of the largest farming operations in the Lower Colorado River Valley, maintaining more than 80,000 acres of agricultural land in Arizona — and all the water rights that go with it. CRIT receives about 24 percent of Arizona’s water allotment from the Colorado River.

