Three news headlines this week offer a silver lining to the dark clouds that have been hovering over the Arizona and the Colorado River.
First, President Biden signed legislation this week that finally gives the Colorado River Indian Tribes the right to lease their first-priority water rights. The Tribes control one of the largest farming operations in the Lower Colorado River Valley, maintaining more than 80,000 acres of agricultural land in Arizona — and all the water rights that go with it. CRIT receives about 24 percent of Arizona’s water allotment from the Colorado River.
CRIT plays an important piece of the puzzle when it comes to water availability, especially in these increasingly parched times. Until this week, a 200-year-old federal law had prevented them from being able to fully participate in the solution. That changes now.
Second, a lawsuit by Mohave, La Paz and Yuma counties will finally force the state to deal with real issues about water rights that have been ignored for too long. The lawsuit seeks a court order that will prevent a transfer of Colorado River water to the community of Queen Creek until an environmental assessment is conducted. It’s a shame that it is taking a lawsuit to force Arizona’s water managers to consider a pretty reasonable request, but it’s a necessary move. As long as urban communities like Queen Creek keep growing, they’ll keep calling on easy water sources like the Colorado River. It’s not sustainable.
Finally, Arizona’s new attorney general, Kristi Mayes, announced that she intends to rein in a Saudi farming operation in La Paz County that is there simply to take advantage of Arizona’s inattention to water policy.
The Saudi government leases 10,000 acres of land near Vicksburg, paying $100,000 a year for a farm that allows it to pump all the groundwater it needs to farm alfalfa and send it back to the Middle East.
It’s a situation that emerged several years back after Saudi Arabia introduced its own groundwater protection laws, forcing its farmers to look outside the country for new places to grow their crops.
There are a lot of similarities between Saudi Arabia and Arizona when it comes to groundwater —or rather, the lack of it. Arizona’s groundwater is a scarce and valuable resource and its overuse is unsustainable.
While it is always difficult to advocate new laws and regulations, updated laws need to reflect the situation of the times. Arizona cannot afford areas outside of Active Management Areas to be the wild west of water deals, a place where access to whole aquifers is obtained for the low purchase price of desert land and a drilled well.
Now that Mayes is seated as attorney general, she says she’s aiming to repeal the Saudi groundwater agreement within six months. We wish Mayes luck with her efforts. We’re glad to see there’s finally an Arizona official willing to take the groundwater situation in rural Arizona seriously.
With any luck, the Arizona State Legislature will follow suit with legislation that addresses both groundwater use and Colorado River transfers.
The water discussion in Arizona is only getting started. But these recent developments are a good sign our elected officials are finally taking it seriously.
