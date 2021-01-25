Another volley or two have been fired in the political battle over uranium mining in Northern Arizona. It’s crucial to remember the issue is, for now, moot because of economics.
Some nine year, the then Secretary of the Interior, a Democrat, issued a 20-year ban on new mining of uranium in areas deemed too close to the Grand Canyon. Some of the areas are in Mohave County and many are miles or tens of miles away from the national park. Groups, including the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, have challenged the ban even as it showed signs of loosening under President Trump. Now a new president says the ban will stay in place.
In truth, there’s hardly any uranium mined in Arizona right now. A new mine was to go online a couple of years ago but was stalled because of low uranium market prices. Low prices and the availability of cheaper foreign ore has been the story of uranium mining for decades.
Affirming the ban is really about keeping environmental supporters of the new administration happy. To the public (and newsrooms) that don’t know the exact locations of uranium deposits in Arizona, the idea of mining the Grand Canyon is a horrible idea.
Mining the Grand Canyon would indeed be a terrible Idea. That’s why it’s never been seriously considered. Describing the Arizona mining ban as a “Grand Canyon mining ban” is about as valid as describing a convenience store in the Central Valley of California as the “Yosemite National Park Circle K”.
The state and federal government, though, do have some legitimate interest in assuring mining in the region doesn’t harm the environment. Geology is tricky. Mine water can run underground for miles, trailing mine tailing waste.
That’s why permitting is rigorous.
As the administration fires a political shot and Mohave County fires back, we think there should be a better way. It’s important for strategic reasons that this country have a supply of uranium available for power needs. As clean fuels go, nuclear has a role. With a worldwide glut right now, it doesn’t pay to build new mines. Had the ban been fully removed, it’s unlikely those envisioned high-paying mining jobs would materialize anytime soon due to uranium ore prices.
The back and forth on this issue and similar ones should be averted with what we’ll call the bank account theory of resource management. In other words, restrict extractive industries in certain areas but allow the restrictions to be lifted in the future based on national need.
Energy production will remain vital in this country well into the future even if the green energy movement is successful beyond the imagination.
In this case, energy comes from mining, not drilling wells (mostly.) The country can afford to keep some resources in a safe deposit box, but it can’t afford to throw away the key.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.