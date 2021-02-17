One interesting note from the contract negotiations between Lake Havasu City and Go Lake Havasu, the city’s independent tourism marketing firm, is the apparent jostling over tax revenue generated from short-term vacation home rentals.
Currently Go Lake Havasu is paid 75% of the city’s 3 percent bed tax charged at each overnight stay in Lake Havasu City. A renegotiated contract would remove vacation homes from equation, but the terms didn’t sit so well with Go Lake Havasu’s board of directors. The two sides are now going back to the drawing board.
It’s clear that both sides see a lot of future value in Lake Havasu City’s thriving vacation home industry. Indeed, Havasu is at the top of the list of cities with the most vacation home rental growth. AirDNA, an industry tracker, reports bookings of short-term rentals in Havasu were up by 217 percent from 2019 to 2020, and the surge appears to be continuing into 2021.
In fact, bed taxes generated from vacation rentals grew from $324,000 in 2019 to $456,000 in 2020, and city officials expect that share of the bed tax will continue to grow in the coming years — probably at the expense of hotels. It’s no wonder Go Lake Havasu seems to have little interest in shrugging off that revenue.
However, the city has a point on this one. The big difference between hotels and vacation rentals is that hotels aren’t plopped into the middle of existing residential neighborhoods. Hotels and motels are generally built in areas zoned for those businesses. Vacation rentals, on the other hand, have a tendancy to upset residential neighbors and generate nuisance complaints to the city. That enforcement costs money. It’s reasonable to want those homes to pay for the extra city costs they require.
A renegotiation of the contract with Go Lake Havasu has been needed for some time. The agency does important work that keeps our tourism-based economy thriving, but it’s not clear why it gets to operate on a contract with no revenue cap and very little public accountability to the city for its efforts. But we digress.
The initial contract proposed by City Manager Jess Knudson appears to keep Go Lake Havasu appropriately funded using the tax dollars from hotels and motels and restaurants.
The city has claimed a number of additional funding needs, and an annual income stream of $500,000-plus seems like a great place to start before we start talking about raising taxes elsewhere.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.