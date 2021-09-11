The dust is starting to settle on President Biden’s bombshell vaccination mandate plan. Unsurprisingly, the bomb is still blowing up in his face.
In addition to requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, another estimated 80 million workers in the private sector are affected. Businesses with more than 100 employees will have to require vaccinations or offer weekly testing or face up to $14,000 in violations for each violation.
The announcement drew immediate harsh reaction from top governmental leaders in Arizona and elsewhere, vowing to fight the mandate. The objections also rumbled through businesses and then to employees, the intended targets of Biden’s pronouncement.
It should shock no one, except maybe Biden that very large numbers of employees are likely to leave their jobs before complying something they view as a personal health decision.
The Biden mandate stands to further unsettle the nation’s workforce, already battered by covid and desperately trying to smooth out the manufacturing and delivery pipeline that’s meant higher prices and supply disruptions.
Even ardent promoters of vaccinations are put off by the mandate because it crosses a line on personal freedom.
The Biden mandate is a huge mistake, no doubt. Less clear is whether he really has the authority to do so and that overreach is apt to be the focus of legal challenges to his plan.
Biden does have control of the Labor Department, which in turn operates OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
An OSHA requirement isn’t really a law, but nevermind. OSHA can police employers, it can judge employers guilty and it can execute fine collection. No need for courts and lawyers, no need for appeals.
There seems to be plenty in the self-contained OSHA justice and enforcement system to pick apart in lawsuits challenging the mandate and enforcement.
Legal challenges take time, though. And it’s too late to put the shrapnel back into the bomb.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Had there not been mandates for smallpox vaccinations that disease would still be killing millions around the world. The last known natural case was in Somalia in 1977. Since then, the only known cases were caused by a laboratory accident in 1978 in Birmingham, England, which killed one person and caused a limited outbreak. Smallpox was officially declared eradicated in 1979.
We almost had polio whipped thanks in large part to an educated public willingly lining up beginning in 1955 to be vaccinated with either Salk or Sabin vaccines. I received both – Salk with my parents at an “event” and the Sabin on a sugar cube at school with literally no one whining about their kid being given the vaccine.
And last year along came a fool who had been appointed as president of the United States who halted funding to the World Health Organization and his move followed weeks of his escalating attacks on the U.N. health organization as he has attempted to deflect scrutiny of his own administration's pathetic response to the outbreak. His actions have led to the deaths of over 600,000 American men, women and children from COVID. While the WHO may warrant scrutiny, there is consensus in the public health community that stripping the agency of hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked to combat polio and other diseases could be devastating. “Ultimately, the impact is not on the institution, it’s on health,” said Jen Kates, senior vice president and director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.
New cases of polio emerged in ¬Niger and Chad, and fears have mounted about a resurgence in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Although the number of new polio infections is small even blips are worrisome, public health experts say, because small increases can trigger explosive outbreaks, especially in poor countries without the resources to combat the virus alone. “The polio virus is being let free,” said Abdul Qadir, a health worker who has spent the past eight years delivering the vaccine in western Pakistan.
