In Arizona, a lot of people aged 55 and older are receiving coronavirus vaccinations. That’s not the case in Mohave County, where the minimum age is 65 still.
Why? Because places like Phoenix and Tucson have enough vaccines to go deeper in the aged-based vaccination criteria. And, obviously, they are not sharing it with others, including Mohave County.
Done properly and fairly, state government would assure that all Arizonans aged 65 and up were vaccinated before moving on to the younger age group.
The metro areas have choices among three vaccines, including Pfizer, which requires specialized freezing equipment. By all rights, since the system is based on population, additional doses of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines should be making their way to rural parts of the state.
They aren’t, at least at a level that will vaccinate Mohave County residents as quickly as Maricopa and Pima county residents.
State officials say the distribution is fair and we’d add that it’s more fair for some than others. Overall, the state had vaccinated about 18% of the population by last week. In Mohave County, the figure is closer to 11%.
Maricopa and Pima dole out thousands of doses at big events. Mohave County’s one-day vaccination clinics doles out several hundred doses. One just across the state line in Laughlin last week injected about a thousand people.
The imbalance extends beyond the metro areas, though. Yavapai County, which has only a very slightly larger population than Mohave County, has received and injected roughly double the number of vaccines as Mohave County.
Why is that? Are local officials and elected representatives in and from Yavapai County more effective in persuading the state to give them some vaccines? In Arizona, it’s clear that everyone matters but some people and areas matter a lot more than others.
— Today’s News-Herald
