No April Fool’s joke: After waiting for the coronavirus vaccine as a means to end the pandemic, a lot of people apparently don’t want anything to do with it. There’s widespread talk of a vaccine glut, caused not by manufacturing too many doses but by lack of demand.
The country isn’t there quite yet, but officials say it could be in a month. Mohave County is even further from a glut, but that’s largely because it’s been shortchanged in the number of vaccines it receives.
Are governors and health departments around the country allowing all age groups to be vaccinated just to show their state is further along than others? No. It’s the number of appointments that have gone begging.
Arizona’s among those that opened vaccinations up to all adults. It’s understandable.
Arizona’s decision, though, fails to account for the uneven distribution of vaccines around the state. Allowing 18 years old to sign up for immunizations may work better in, say, Coconino County than Mohave County.
If there’s harm in Gov. Doug Ducey’s call to open up the shots to all, it’s that it may hurt the most vulnerable population in places such as Mohave County.
Compare Mohave County with neighboring Yavapai County. They have similar populations, but Yavapai has received far more — almost double — vaccines than Mohave County. Older people have been able to schedule and find vaccination appointments for much longer in Yavapai County than in Mohave County.
In Mohave County, vaccines began arriving in bulk only shortly before the categories were opened up to all. The trends during the pandemic showed that those aged 65 and older account for a high incidence of coronavirus and also are most prone to serious cases and death. It’s a group that needs vaccinating.
Ideally, more vaccine shipments arrive quickly to assure that older residents can sign up and receive both first and second doses without having to compete for appointments with young people.
That’s how it’s supposed to work around the country as glut time approaches.
Let’s see if that’s how it happens in Mohave County. If not, local health officials need to assure the most vulnerable populations have the most access to the vaccines.
— Today’s News-Herald
