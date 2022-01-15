The Supreme Court decision to block a federal requirement for large employers to mandate coronavirus vaccines for their workers is a win for personal freedom and common sense.
The truth is, the vaccine mandate was never going to make much of a difference one way or another when it came to the pandemic.
The coronavirus is plowing through the population, both vaccinated and unvaccinated. It seems clear that vaccines are helping people who get covid to avoid the more severe symptoms, but it’s not stopping them from getting it, and it doesn’t seem to be stopping them from passing it on.
The mandate made a world of difference, however, to employers who were already having a hard time finding and keeping good workers. It made things even tougher by limiting the pool of available job candidates and threatening the jobs of workers who declined to get a vaccine.
The court’s ruling means employers and workers can breathe a sigh of relief, but it’s still important to fight the spread of coronavirus through proven methods.
The vaccine is still a good idea, and employers should encourage their workers to get it, without the threat of job loss. Other things, like masks and social distancing, will also help limit outbreaks.
Heavy-handed mandates aren’t a good way to govern. If the Biden administration was serious about stopping the spread of coronavirus through government mandates, it would have required people to stay home and work remotely whenever possible, as other more authoritarian countries have done. The White House knows those kinds of actions simply wouldn’t fly with the public, but the vaccine mandate was a toe-in-the-water to see what they could get away with.
The court’s ruling was the right one.
The Biden administration is picking the wrong fights and paying short shrift to the things that might actually make a difference in the pandemic.
With any luck, the court’s ruling on the mandate will rest the national conversation, allowing all sides to move on from divisive fights over masks and vaccines, and work together on areas of common ground, like better addressing supply chain issues for covid testing and boosting local medical infrastructure.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.