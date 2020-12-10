It’s essential a fifth coronavirus relief package is passed by Congress and signed into law even when the lawmakers and public know that half of what’s in it is a waste of money.
The question and debate is over which half.
Congress has tussled with the relief bill since before the elections. The latest real proposal is around $900 billion, a far cry from the $2.2 trillion pre-election Democratic demand and the $1.7 trillion offered by President Trump.
The latest version contains no stimulus checks for the public. It does contain richer unemployment benefits. It lacks liability protection for business, schools and health care providers. It lacks aid to state and local government.
What it does contain – and the essential reason for passing it – is money for the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. Without federal financial support and guidance, hopes for quick distribution and administration of the vaccine dissolve into a crazy-quilt pattern of 50 states handling things 50 different ways.
In Washington, a relief package of less than a trillion dollars is considered affordable, though we’ll let the grandkids who inherit the debt be the judge of that. Of the roughly $900 billion package getting the most attention, only $16 billion is allocated to vaccine distribution. While that’s still a lot of money, it may not be enough.
The endless political back-and-forth over the relief package is a sign that even a smaller relief effort is too much for Congress to handle. The danger is that a small package offers too little to individual programs to offer families and businesses and the economy much stability. Another danger is that a larger package still wouldn’t be enough.
Congress needs to either quickly pass the smaller package or punt on the broad effort and focus on separate spending plans for vaccine distribution and unemployment assistance. Other separate bills on state aid, liability and restoration of deductibility of expenses incurred using PPP loans should also be considered.
The Biden Administration intends to push its own relief package, so Congress will get another chance to address the big-picture issues.
— Today’s News-Herald
