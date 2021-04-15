Much of the debate about the so-called vaccine passports centers around individual privacy and government mandates. It’s understandable. Maybe it’s better to reframe the discussion and do it in a way that puts government on the sideline and emphasizes the ways in which such vaccination proof allows sporting events, concerts and even visits to nursing homes to return.
First and foremost, the idea of the vaccine passports is based upon business. Private enterprises control access to everything from airliners to movie theaters to NFL games. Those businesses have an ethical obligation – and a legal responsibility – to assure some degree of safety for their customers.
Schools and universities as well as governments are also considering or implementing some type of digital vaccination passport for which there are many approaches. Foreign countries, including Israel and Thailand, already have them or are about to begin using them.
Among the states, Hawaii announced it will start a vaccine passport program this summer. It’s a workaround to the current burdensome steps potential visitors now endure to visit Hawaii. Still, the idea that a government program will oversee digital programs with access to personal health information is onerous to many.
Coronavirus introduced not just an illness but some new divisions within the country. Over masks. Over closings. Over vaccines. Now vaccine passports.
There are valid concerns over the passports. Some can be addressed, such as through mandates that they expire and records erased at a specified date when the pandemic is over. Let business, not the government, decide which apps are to be used.
The benefit is that they can act as a bridge back to that place called normal. How many people would stand in line for an Arizona Cardinals game while tens of thousands await medical screenings or quick tests?
A vaccine passport app, at its core, allows efficiency in processing attendees at music festivals and sporting events and conventions. That kind of efficiency is needed to truly bring back those things that were taken away when the virus hit.
— Today’s News-Herald
