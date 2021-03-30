By most accounts, Arizona’s rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has taken a turn for the better. That’s especially true in Mohave County, which has finally seen its vaccination rate improve to something better than the second lowest rate in the state. (The Arizona Department of Public Health says Mohave County has vaccinated more than 20 percent of its residents as of Monday.)
None of this could have happened without the county’s attention to organizing new vaccination events and working with local providers to ensure the vaccines are being distributed quickly and efficiently. The elimination of gatekeeping -- the county announced last week that the vaccine would finally be available to any adult who wants it -- also ensures that the virus is being better distributed within our communities.
All of this is possible because the vaccines are finally arriving in large enough numbers that it’s no longer the precious commodity they once were. Want a vaccine? Go get one. It’s now that easy, and our numbers are improving by the day.
But things could still be better. While vaccine doses are certainly available in greater numbers, it is concerning that the bulk of the state’s attention is still on larger urban communities (and Yuma for some reason.) Before Mohave County opened up its vaccine eligibility rules, the state announced vaccines would be given to anyone over 16 -- as long as those folks are in Maricopa, Pima or Yuma counties. State government has long neglected the more rural areas, and it has been to the detriment of our residents. We knew early on that Mohave County was particularly vulnerable to a pandemic. In fact, a national report last year ranked Mohave County as the fourth most vulnerable population in the U.S., thanks mostly to our older demographics.
Those concerns alone should have been enough for Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration to work harder to distribute more vaccines to rural areas like Lake Havasu City. Instead, the state used a population-based approach that favored urban areas while forcing areas like Mohave County to wait it out.
We repeat our call for state government to initiate a vaccine road show. There’s no reason the state health department can’t organize a travelling mass vaccination clinic that hits Arizona’s more rural communities.
Meanwhile, we commend local vaccine providers and the Mohave County Health Department for making a good situation out of a bad one. It’s shameful we’ve had to wait this long for things to get better. But we’re glad they have.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.