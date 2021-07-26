One of the arguments against receiving a coronavirus vaccine is that the vaccines don’t have FDA approval.
That’s kind of right, in that the Food and Drug Administration has only given the vaccines emergency-use status as the formal approval process proceeds.
Formal approval is expected in coming months and President Biden this week said approval could come as early as August. When approval comes, it’s likely to set off a range of mandated vaccinations that can’t be accomplished with the conditional approval.
The military, schools and colleges, probably more workplaces will have new standing to order vaccinations.
Those orders won’t be welcome but they may beat the convoluted alternatives.
Consider the NFL. It can’t mandate player vaccinations so it set out the following for the coming season: If there is an outbreak or required quarantine on a team with unvaccinated players that causes the team to be shorthanded, the game won’t be rescheduled. Instead, it will be counted as a forfeiture (loss) to the team with the quarantined players. That team will not only lose the game but its players will not be paid.
The NFL has some different labor rules than many workplaces but they all face similar issues. FDA vaccine approval will set a lot of organizations into motion deciding whether to mandate vaccinations or create NFL-style workarounds.
Vaccine approval will offer organizations and institutions a new tool for getting people vaccinated in order to protect others in the group.
It will likely also touch off a new round of reasons to not get vaccinated.
Some people aren’t receiving vaccines because of their own health problems. Others aren’t convinced of the benefits versus side affects. Another group is rejecting vaccines for what has to be described as political reasons.
If the latest surge of the coronavirus isn’t enough motivation, FDA approval of the vaccines should tilt the scales for those unsure whether to get it. With more than 300 million doses administered in the U.S., the vaccines have plenty of user data for the FDA to make a determination.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
The article that appeared online Feb. 9 began with a seemingly innocuous question about the legal definition of vaccines. Then over its next 3,400 words, it declared coronavirus vaccines were “a medical fraud” and said the injections did not prevent infections, provide immunity or stop transmission of the disease. Instead, the article claimed, the shots “alter your genetic coding, turning you into a viral protein factory that has no off-switch.”
Its assertions were easily disprovable. No matter. Over the next few hours, the article was translated from English into Spanish and Polish. It appeared on dozens of blogs and was picked up by anti-vaccination activists, who repeated the false claims online. The article also made its way to Facebook, where it reached 400,000 people.
The entire mess of lies has been traced to one person: Joseph Mercola. Mercola, 67, an osteopathic physician in Cape Coral, Florida, has long been a subject of criticism and government regulatory actions for his promotion of unproven or unapproved treatments. But most recently, he has become the chief spreader of coronavirus misinformation online, according to researchers. Mercola has published more than 600 articles on Facebook that cast doubt on COVID-19 vaccines since the pandemic began. His claims have been widely echoed on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
The activity has earned Mercola, a natural health proponent with an Everyman demeanor, the dubious distinction of the top spot in the “Disinformation Dozen,” a list of 12 people responsible for sharing 65% of all anti-vaccine messaging on social media, said the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate. Others on the list include Erin Elizabeth, founder of the website Health Nut News, who is also Mercola’s girlfriend. Other high-profile idiots have promoted skepticism of the vaccines — notably, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham of the disgusting and lie infested Fox News.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.