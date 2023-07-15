Valley fever is a debilitating fungal infection found throughout the Southwest, but a new vaccine for dogs may hold promise for future treatment for humans. The respiratory illness is contracted by breathing dust containing a certain type of fungus native to Arizona. There were 20,000 cases of valley fever in the U.S. in 2019, with most of them occurring in Arizona and California. The number of cases have been steadily rising each year, and the CDC says the real number of cases is likely much higher, with tens of thousands misdiagnosed or left untreated. In Arizona, Valley fever is said to be responsible for an estimated 15 to 30 percent of pneumonia cases. It can also be fatal.
Locally, the numbers have also been rising. Mohave County sees about 50 to 100 cases each year according to 2019 news reporting by the Kingman Miner.
Fortunately, there’s a glimmer of hope in a proposed vaccine developed by Anivive Lifesciences in collaboration with the University of Arizona’s Valley Fever Center for Excellence. The vaccine is meant for dogs, and it holds serious potential for future human treatments.
But first, it needs a crucial green light from federal authorities. We join U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly in calling upon U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to give full and timely consideration to the vaccine application.
The economic impact of Valley fever cannot be overlooked. According to the University of Arizona, the lifetime cost of treating Valley fever patients in our state reached a staggering $736 million in 2019. By investing in the development of a vaccine, we have the potential to alleviate this financial burden while simultaneously improving the quality of life for those affected.
By approving this vaccine, we can take a significant step towards mitigating the impact of Valley fever, not only in our pets but potentially in humans as well.
(1) comment
My wife contacted valley fever some years ago. I blame contractors and the city for not enforcing that all excavation, dumping and grading is done responsibly by wetting the material enough to prevent dust clouds. People just don’t care about each other.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.