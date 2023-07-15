Valley fever is a debilitating fungal infection found throughout the Southwest, but a new vaccine for dogs may hold promise for future treatment for humans. The respiratory illness is contracted by breathing dust containing a certain type of fungus native to Arizona. There were 20,000 cases of valley fever in the U.S. in 2019, with most of them occurring in Arizona and California. The number of cases have been steadily rising each year, and the CDC says the real number of cases is likely much higher, with tens of thousands misdiagnosed or left untreated. In Arizona, Valley fever is said to be responsible for an estimated 15 to 30 percent of pneumonia cases. It can also be fatal.

Locally, the numbers have also been rising. Mohave County sees about 50 to 100 cases each year according to 2019 news reporting by the Kingman Miner.

My wife contacted valley fever some years ago. I blame contractors and the city for not enforcing that all excavation, dumping and grading is done responsibly by wetting the material enough to prevent dust clouds. People just don’t care about each other.

