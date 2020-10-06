Tonight’s vice-presidential debate would normally not be a big audience draw. Round one of the presidential debate’s wrestling match last week, though, might increase interest in the undercard.
President Trump’s coronavirus puts more of a spotlight on the vice presidency, so there’s that. Plus, there’s potential for more cringe-worthy TV, and that will bring some eyeballs by itself.
Many, especially undecided voters, may watch just to see whether there will be a grown-up in the room. None showed up in round one of Trump-Biden.
Vice President Mike Pence is temperamentally almost the exact opposite of his boss. Pence is focused and steady, a gentleman of the high road. Kamala Harris, though, has shown she can use her courtroom-schooled experience to aim for a win even if it means a few low punches.
The best thing to hope for in the vice presidential debate is that the candidates lay out their proposals and plans for the next four years. The policy proposals were all but drowned out in the presidential debate by the interruptions and name calling and provocations.
Policy is boring, though. The mayhem of the first debate was the outgrowth of strategies on both sides designed to paint Trump as a hot-head with little grasp of facts and Biden as a doddering geriatric. The strategy helped with their bases, but probably turned off more changeable minds than it enlightened.
Biden may have, in fact, been incapable of stringing two sentences together, but Trump never gave him the time to self-destruct without interruption.
Trump was overbearing, and certainly came off as the stronger of the two whose combined age is more than 150 years. Vitality is important in this race, but statesmanship and dignity, missing from the presidential debate, are time-honored qualities of the presidency, necessary because of the perceptions drawn in the rest of the world.
The world is watching the debates. The potential enemies may be licking their chops.
The Pence-Harris debate tonight is unlikely to change any minds. It provides a chance for the two campaigns to clearly outline their platforms and plans . They should take advantage of the opportunity.
Policy can be boring. It’s also hard work. Better to show the country that there are sound plans and policies behind the campaigns than to leave everyone wondering if taunts and knee-jerk responses are all they have.
Along the way, they might reassure the nation and the rest of the world that America is bigger, more profound than its elections. They can message that schoolyard-style scrapes among leaders won’t distract the country from its goals and interests.
— Today’s News-Herald
