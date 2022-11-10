Ah, the prospect of a three-day weekend. One of the rare instances when Veterans Day, which is observed on Nov. 11 each year, falls on a day that extends the weekend. Next year, when it’s on a Saturday, the federal government will designate the same day — Friday — as the observance. In 2024, a leap year, it will fall on a Monday. After that, Veterans Day will be “… a day off” during the work week for the following three years.

The nuance of when Veterans Day happens has history. In 1968, when Congress passed the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act,” veterans were honored at the convenience of the calendar. The first Veterans Day under the new law was Monday, Oct. 25, 1971; confusion ensued, and many states continued to observe the holiday on its original date.

