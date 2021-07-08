The state budget seems to have finally corrected a longstanding oversight in Arizona. The budget, passed by the Legislature and signed last week by Gov. Doug Ducey, sets aside $25 million for a veterans senior assisted living home in Northwest Arizona. Lake Havasu City and Kingman are potential locations for the facility.
It’s an important development, considering the high number of veterans who live among us in Mohave County. It’ll be the fifth such veterans assisted living home in Arizona after the Department of Veterans Affairs identified Yuma, Tucson, Phoenix, Flagstaff and Mohave County as locations for such facilities about a decade ago. Mohave County was the only location left to build.
Thanks to State Sen. Sonny Borrelli,who pushed the funding through the Legislature this year, that remaining piece of the puzzle will soon be complete. Borrelli said it has been one of his top priorities since he was first elected to the Legislature nine years ago.
The state’s investment will cover about 35 percent of the total cost to construct the facility, which will have about 100 beds for elderly veterans who need care. The remaining 65 percent will be covered by the federal government. The state’s commitment comes just in time, too -- that federal money was set to expire in September of 2022.
Now comes the hard part: Picking the location. Both Lake Havasu City and Kingman have their pluses -- both communities are home to a significant number of vets and both areas have land that’s readily available, according to Borrelli. Obviously, we prefer the facility to be located in Havasu. In addition to serving those military vets who served their nation, the facility will also be a boost to the local economy as it creates additional healthcare jobs in the community.
Fortunately, Borrelli has his thumb on the scale. He says he’s “pushing for Lake Havasu like you wouldn’t believe.”
Havasu likes to bill itself as among the most patriotic communities in the nation. This town would be proud to be home to a veterans assisted living home.
— Today’s News-Herald
