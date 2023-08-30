An important housing program for veterans is getting some well-deserved accolades from the state. The Veterans Transitional Housing facility in Kingman was recognized as part of Arizona Department of Housing’s 2023 Housing Hero Awards. The transitional project, funded by a $2 million state grant, converted a 22,000 square-foot unused office building into a 25-bed facility exclusively for Mohave County veterans.

This facility goes beyond shelter. It’s a path to independence and stability.

