An important housing program for veterans is getting some well-deserved accolades from the state. The Veterans Transitional Housing facility in Kingman was recognized as part of Arizona Department of Housing’s 2023 Housing Hero Awards. The transitional project, funded by a $2 million state grant, converted a 22,000 square-foot unused office building into a 25-bed facility exclusively for Mohave County veterans.
This facility goes beyond shelter. It’s a path to independence and stability.
The center is home to Operation 6, a comprehensive veterans transitional housing program with a holistic approach to housing aid: Veterans in its care are also provided with mental health services and substance abuse counseling as well as employment help. Kudos to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council for making this project a reality. This program embodies unity, offering veterans the support they deserve. It’s not just housing; it’s restoration, empowerment, and standing by those who served.
