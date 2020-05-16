Mohave County has the highest death rate in Arizona for those who’ve contracted coronavirus.
It’s running about three times as high as the state average, and that should give pause to anyone in Mohave County.
It’s an accurate number, but it’s a number that doesn’t tell the whole story. That’s because the vast majority of deaths have come from a single long-term care facility in Kingman.
Given how many metrics are tracked by county, state and national health organizations and how many are deemed vitally important, one would think clusters of deaths in single facilities should figure in.
They don’t. The state won’t identify facilities where coronavirus deaths occur, taking a position they’re protecting patient data. The county health department is toeing the state’s line, only broadly referring to the number of deaths in care facilities.
Media organizations filed suit to get Arizona to follow the example of the half-dozen or so states that do identify facilities where coronavirus deaths occur.
Had a private healthcare leader not released the name of Desert Highlands Care Center as the site of 18 of the county’s 24 deaths (at the time), the public would have every reason to be very concerned, maybe even frightened, over the extremely high death rate in Mohave County.
We don’t want to say nursing home deaths don’t really count. They do. Those are human beings who died, something sadly and often overlooked in the complex mix of numbers and metrics during the pandemic.
Yet these clustered deaths can also skew the numbers badly. They have in Mohave County, which thankfully works off a relatively small sample size of both cases and deaths.
There are plenty of things to worry about with the coronavirus. Basic stuff such as infection rates, best preventions, range of symptoms and adequate testing levels aren’t fully settled.
People shouldn’t have to wonder if their county is a death trap for virus victims. Knowing that 75 percent of the county’s deaths happened in a single location and the victims were generally aged and also had other health conditions paints a different picture. Unless public health agencies are aiming to scare the bejezzus out of the public, they need to provide adequate information about these concentrated outbreaks.
— Today’s News-Herald
