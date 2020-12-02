It’s certainly not by design but the net effect of President Trump’s attacks on the nation’s vote tallying systems may be a restoration of faith in the election process.
If so, that’s no small thing.
In case after case, Trump’s attempts to undo his apparent loss to Joe Biden have been either largely dismissed by the courts or undone by recounts validating Biden’s victory.
Maybe not so good for Trump but good for ensuring the foundation of American democracy.
Certainly, evidence of massive voter fraud has been lacking. The Homeland Security elections group called it the most secure election in history. Claims about Dominion voting machine mischief are yet to be substantiated, though a lawsuit in Arizona says they are inaccurate. U.S. attorney general said he’s seen nothing to show widespread election fraud.
These developments don’t suggest the voting system is perfect. They do offer confidence that the system isn’t so broken that it can no longer be trusted.
An Arizona case over the signatures on ballots is ongoing as proponents seek to cast enough doubt to eventually invalidate Arizona’s electoral votes for Biden. This case is spearheaded by Arizona Republican Chair Kelli Ward of Lake Havasu City.
One of the top pre-election voting issues hammered by Trump was over universal mail ballots, a system used in a handful of states. Somewhat surprisingly, they’ve not been a major point of contention in post-election tiffs. This is presumably because universal mail ballots are most common in states Biden won with large majorities.
Voters, as well as defeated candidates, have every right and even an obligation to continually question and challenge accuracy and methods used in elections. The obligation extends beyond finding faults to finding fixes.
There’s no doubt that among the more than 150 million votes cast in the general election, some were from dead people, some were cast in multiple states by the same person, some had forged signatures. There’s no evidence the number is large enough to invalidate an election.
Those fighting to revive Trump’s presidency through election challenges are, we think, ultimately going to provide the American public with a boost of faith in the election system.
They have to watch it, though. Many of those challengers are elected officials themselves. They need to remember that the system is the same one that put them in office.
— Today’s News-Herald
