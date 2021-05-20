If these weren’t such bristly times, the approval of Arizona Senate Bill 1485 would likely be seen as a housekeeping measure that removes non-voters from the state’s permanent early voting list.
Instead, the bill is being trashed as an overreaching act of voter suppression. It isn’t, but no matter. Anticipating this, Gov. Doug Ducey signed the measure into law almost with the bill’s ink still wet, leaving no time for the pushback to begin.
Here’s what the new law does: It removes from the permanent early voting list those people who haven’t voted in a primary, general or municipal election in two election cycles. Before they are purged, those people will get a postcard asking if they want to stay on the list. If they do, they stay on.
This bill will help confirm that the permanent early voters are still at the registered address. It will confirm they are still alive. It will also confirm whether they are interested and intelligent enough to return a post card.
It helps with election integrity by assuring that ballots don’t go to the wrong people, such as those who’ve moved into a home where the “early voter” moved out. It saves some money, too. Why send ballots to people who don’t use them?
Arizona makes it easy to vote, allowing early voting by mail or in person. The system has some chinks in the security, most particularly with mailed ballots. The new law helps restore confidence in the system.
Unfortunately, SB 1485 is also seen as part of the trend of disenfranchising voters by the Republican Party. The state’s largest newspaper opined that the NFL should punish Arizona’s action by taking away its hosting rights in 2023.
Voting shouldn’t be made difficult, but it should require some engagement by the voters. They might, say, need to remember voting days and times and locations of polling places or simply remember to fill out the ballot that arrived by mail.
If the answer is none of the above, does the state in any way benefit from wasting the postage on a ballot?
If they are neither permanent, meaning they’ve moved or died, or voters, meaning they vote, why should they remain on the permanent early voter list?
— Today’s News-Herald
