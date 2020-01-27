A 20-year-old law requiring non-English-speaking students to learn the language through immersion instead of bilingual instruction could get a much-deserved overhaul. Voters will get the final say if a bill by John Fillmore of Apache Junction gets legislative approval. His proposal got through a key hurdle on Monday as legislators on a House panel overwhelmingly agreed to send the issue to voters.
It has been 20 years since voters passed the law requiring English-only instruction. That’s long enough to know that it’s not working as well as we might have hoped. The state says students with limited English proficiency only graduate at a 40 percent rate. An intervention is necessary, and tried-and-true bilingual instruction should be an option for schools.
Fillmore makes a pretty good point when he says that English learners are more likely to fall behind in other areas when English is the only language a district supports. Imagine trying to follow along in a math or science or history book when you don’t yet have a grasp of the language the book is written in.
It’s pretty clear the law needs to be repealed, if only to give our schools the flexibility they need to improve educational attainment.
This doesn’t have to be a partisan decision, or even a controversial one. We’re glad to see support for tweaking the law emerge from politicians in both political parties. Bilingual education done right can create good communicators with strong English skills, with the added benefit of communication skills in other languages too.
Immersion learning can work, and there are clear benefits to society when immigrant students are encouraged to assimilate into U.S. Culture. That starts with effective communication, but we’re making things harder by limiting education options at the local level.
Local districts ought to have the freedom to pick the instructional methods they think work best, with the goal of creating proficient English speakers.
– Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.