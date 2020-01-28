A new bill that could change Arizona’s voting rules is pretty clearly aimed at college students, but it could also have implications for other residents: the winter visitors who spend much of their time in our sunny state. For many visitors, their stay includes the month of November, when elections are often held . It’s hard to say how much of an impact winter visitors have on local elections. It’s possible they don’t have much influence at all, since federal law states a person must vote in the state where they pay their income taxes. But then again, many winter visitors are retired, so it seems likely that those rules are probably subject to a little more flexibility. In any case, a new bill by State Rep. Bob Thorpe of Flagstaff would change Arizona’s residency rules to require that voters must register to vote based on actual physical presence “with an intent to remain.” That means if you’re a college student from Phoenix attending Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, you would be required to register and vote in Maricopa County, not Coconino. For some folks in Flagstaff, that’s just fine. Politically active college students, after all, were blamed for that city’s recent passage of a higher minimum wage at the ballot box.
However, it seems likely that the bill would discourage college students from voting at all by putting up additional hurdles. It’s a bad bill that was defeated once – Thorpe first introduced it during the 2019 legislative session – and it deserves to get shut down again.
We can understand the concerns about the ways college students can impact a town’s politics. Younger voters are almost certain to skew more liberal than their older neighbors, and college students may only be in a community for a few years before returning home, unaware of how their political decisions affected the community they left behind. In a relatively small city like Flagstaff, those effects are more pronounced than in urban communities.
However, it’s not fair to tell a college student they can’t have a say in a community’s civic future just because they’ll only live in that town for a couple of years.
The “intent to remain” requirement also gets a little squirrely when you consider the thousands of winter visitors who call Arizona home for a good portion of the year. Many of them are taxpaying residents, property owners who have a long-term interest in the community’s future. If they choose to vote in Arizona rather than Minnesota or Wisconsin, they shouldn’t be discouraged from doing so simply because they don’t “intend to remain” in the state for the duration of the year.
Winter visitors and college students are an important part of Arizona communities, no matter where they choose to spend other portions of the year. They should be able to vote in our elections.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Another attempt at voter suppression by the Republiscums.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.