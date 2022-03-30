State Sen. David Gowan was recently rebuffed by his colleagues in the Arizona Legislature, who voted down his plan to increase lawmaker’s pay, along with some unrelated transparency and procedural changes.
The effort was quickly shot down by a House Appropriations Committee vote, which means the annual salary for lawmakers will remain at $24,000 a year, where it has been at since 1998 despite numerous efforts to increase it over the years.
While the reasoning behind the no votes surely varied, there were several issues with Gowan’s bill that likely caused concern.
First, the bill was not presented at the beginning of the session, as is customary for all new legislation, but instead was introduced as a strike-through provision on an existing bill more than 70 days after state lawmakers opened their annual gathering.
The bill also included several measures unrelated to salaries, including expanding term limits and changes to the way lobbyists report their spending.
Taken together, lawmakers were faced with voting on a piece of legislation they had little time to familiarize themselves with, one that would have brought sweeping changes to several state systems. That seemingly was too hard a pill to swallow for some committee members.
If the provision had made it past the Legislature, it still would have required approval from voters, who for years have denied a pay raise to our lawmakers.
“The process for salary increases, even for cost of living, is broken and limits the number of people who can run for office,” Gowan said.
Gowan and other supporters of a pay increase make a few points worth examining further.
The lawmaker claims that the $24,000 annual income equals out to less than the state’s minimum wage of $12.80, which he says is unfair considering the burden of the work legislators accomplish by passing laws and budgets.
However, Gowan’s math is a bit fuzzy, as his number of $11.54 an hour would be for the entire 52 weeks of the year. Legislative sessions typically last around 100 days, or about 15 weeks, which would put the $24,000 annual salary at a much more comfortable $40 per hour.
In addition to their salary, lawmakers living outside of Maricopa County also get a per diem spending allotment, which Gowan successfully had increased in 2021. It provides an additional $151 for lodging and $56 for meals each day.
Add that on top of their salary, and some lawmakers are earning roughly $66 an hour for their work, or about six times more than what Gowan claims.
All of this number crunching also ignores the fact that our lawmakers are supposed to be a citizen legislature, where those elected serve the will of the people — not themselves, or special interests — by enacting laws and a sensible budget, and then returning to their normal lives and livelihoods.
If state lawmakers like Gowan want a pay increase, they should make their case directly to voters, and not distort the facts. If they can make a convincing argument that between $40 and $66 an hour isn’t enough to do the job we elected them to do, they should do so openly and honestly, rather than looking for a way to sneak it past voters with a bunch of smoke and mirrors.
— Today's News-Herald
