There’s support on both sides of the political aisle, from President Biden to Wendy Rogers, for making Election Day a national holiday. Polls indicate that a majority of both parties favor the idea. However, there are always red flags.
Whether state or federal, the concept is to allow more people more time to vote, thus raising turnout rates and getting a wider variety of people involved in the process. Despite the anomaly of the past two presidential election, Americans have been slothful servants to democracy for decades. The Pew Research Center ranked the United States 26 out of 32 nations in voter turnout.
For the record, the 2016 presidential election had the highest voter turnout in 20 years, but that amounted to only 62%. The overwhelming turnout in 2020 was 67%.
And Arizonans? It has not been uncommon to see voter turnout numbers under 30% in some precincts for mid-terms or off-year elections. Four other states have made Election Day a holiday to boost those kinds of numbers.
Making Election Day a holiday would be an obvious reminder to everyone that it is time to vote… and would give them the time to do it. However, it is important to thoroughly examine any proposal to turn an election into a holiday. Watch out for trade-offs that shrink rather than expand opportunity. It may be followed by the extended thought that if all Arizonans have a whole day to get to the polls, they won’t need the convenience of an early ballot.
While many voting-rights advocates have supported the idea of a national holiday, some theorize that would actually harm the voting opportunity of many lower-income voters. Those working two or three part-time jobs rarely qualify for national holidays. In not getting a paid day off, they are also not getting the time to vote plus they have to worry about an extra day of childcare because the kids will be out of school.
The proposal also raises the question about which election days should be elevated to holiday status. Obviously, Biden is likely interested mostly in the presidential election held every four years. But shouldn’t we also be worried about turnout for municipal and state elections, which are held every year throughout the U.S.?
If not put into law very carefully, a bill to create a holiday out of Election Day could further disenfranchise those struggling to have a voice. A federal or state holiday to get more people into the voting booth is a laudable notion, but proceed with caution.
— Today’s News-Herald
