City Council isn’t done with setting new water and sewer rates, a complex process that deserves all the attention it’s getting.
Our take is that Council should make the rates not only equitable but as affordable as possible for all users. The latter is an increasingly difficult task as drought-caused water restrictions loom.
New rates adopted in July already prompted a temporary adjustment for the multi-family rate class. The move upsets a rate system that is purportedly balanced.
Fortunately, councilmembers are addressing the issue from as many angles as possible. That’s something that deserved more thoroughness, of course, when a consultant’s rate study was produced.
If there are a couple of upsides to the recent water and sewer issues, one is certainly the city’s willingness to tackle the topic again. Another is that new, mostly higher rates, have given the public a chance to realize that conservation of water is essential with financial consequences for not doing so.
That said, the city needs to take another look at the entire rate structure again. The current proposal is for annual rate increases over multiple years, meaning it’s best to get it right on the front end.
First off, it needs to be willing to push a big portion of its American Rescue Plan Act money toward water and sewer programs that lead to higher rates. The city was given $8.5 million and sewer improvements are allowed. The federal money can certainly be used for capital or equipment costs, probably even for onerous debt service.
Using this chuck of federal cash for water and sewer rate restraint is certainly preferable to the city’s use of federal CARES money which went to hefty raises for city employees and to purchase a fitness center that stands to become a very overpriced courthouse.
City leaders were trying to keep rates low years ago when they issued bonds for a then-new sewer system with 40-year repayment plans. It worked, but the existing debt service requires the city to keep ample cash reserves. The reserves are factored into the rates. Arguably, Rescue Plan money could be used to eliminate overly burdensome debt incurred for sewer and water infrastructure.
The city should also readdress its growth assumptions. The rate study pegged water and sewer growth at less than one percent per year. That seems very conservative. New connections should mean more revenue for the system and a benefit for existing rate payers, assuming the city is adequately controlling its cost of service.
Water rates look to rise over the long haul barring a dramatic recovery of the Colorado River. Sewer rates, though still linked to water, could be controlled with debt service elimination or restructuring, using ample gifts from the federal government to smooth the way.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.