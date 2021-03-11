You might not know it based on this week’s wet weather, but spring break starts today in Lake Havasu City. When school lets out this afternoon, the 5,000+plus students who call Lake Havasu City home are out of school for a week, and for many of them, that means a return to pools and the lake as the outdoor ambient temperatures increase.
Water helps define the Lake Havasu City lifestyle, but it’s important to remember that for all of the pleasure it brings, water presents its own set of dangers. A day at the lake can quickly turn tragic if people are being careless or inattentive.
Accidents happen every year on the lake. A moment is all it takes. City parks and recreation staff point out that we should be even more conscientious this year, considering many of our youngsters haven’t had the opportunity to participate in swimming lessons thanks to the pandemic shutdowns that kept the Aquatic Center closed last year.
Similarly, be extra careful if you’re planning to spend any time on the lake.
Even though we’re just weeks from seeing the mercury flirt with triple digits, lake water can be deceptively cold this time of year. Colder water, even by a few degrees, can mean slower reaction times for people who find themselves in trouble.
Finally, remember to pay extra attention to the biggest danger out on the water: Other people. There’s no reason to expect recent visitation trends to change, and that means we’ll likely continue to see record numbers of visitors on the lake as the weather warms up. That means a lot more boaters, many of whom probably aren’t too experienced at navigating a watercraft. It’s a recipe for potential danger, but residents can do their part by boating on less active days and avoiding those parts of the lake that tend to attract the bigger crowds.
Enjoy the lake, or the pool in your backyard, but be careful while doing it.
