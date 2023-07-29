Lake Havasu City has made strides towards fairness in its water rates, but the puzzle of keeping rates low while maintaining essential infrastructure remains complex. In a previous editorial, we suggested that the city should have used federal covid funds to pay off old debts, a move that would have helped keep rates as affordable as possible. It is disappointing that the debt wasn’t prioritized as funds were allocated.
The city’s first crack at new water rates showed progress in addressing an unfair dynamic that existed due to the old Irrigation & Drainage District, which was created prior to Lake Havasu City’s incorporation in 1978. As the city grew, the IDD’s borders did not expand, leading to some residents in outlying areas receiving services without contributing to the district. The updated rates have rectified this inequity, creating a more level playing field for all water users.
However, the challenge now lies in striking a balance between equity and affordability, especially with the impending threat of water restrictions due to drought conditions. The recent increases in rates have given the public an opportunity to recognize the importance of water conservation, as there are financial consequences for not doing so.
The City Council’s role is pivotal in making water rates not only equitable but as affordable as possible for all residents. We urge citizens to participate and voice their opinions at the public hearing on Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
The city’s infrastructure must be maintained to ensure a reliable supply of clean water, but the burden should not fall disproportionately on residents. The Council should explore innovative ways to mitigate costs and avoid overburdening water users. Collaborating with experts in water management and infrastructure finance could yield valuable insights.
Perhaps there’s merit and cost savings in seeking out partnerships with neighboring communities to pool resources and invest in water-saving technologies. By working together, they can collectively address water challenges while keeping rates affordable.
Conservation of water should be at the forefront of every resident’s mind. While higher rates can be disheartening, they serve as a reminder of the finite nature of our water resources. Responsible usage is not only environmentally crucial but also vital for maintaining affordable rates. Lake Havasu City has taken commendable steps towards fairer water rates, but the journey towards maintaining affordability and ensuring robust infrastructure is ongoing.
