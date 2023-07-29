Lake Havasu City has made strides towards fairness in its water rates, but the puzzle of keeping rates low while maintaining essential infrastructure remains complex. In a previous editorial, we suggested that the city should have used federal covid funds to pay off old debts, a move that would have helped keep rates as affordable as possible. It is disappointing that the debt wasn’t prioritized as funds were allocated.

The city’s first crack at new water rates showed progress in addressing an unfair dynamic that existed due to the old Irrigation & Drainage District, which was created prior to Lake Havasu City’s incorporation in 1978. As the city grew, the IDD’s borders did not expand, leading to some residents in outlying areas receiving services without contributing to the district. The updated rates have rectified this inequity, creating a more level playing field for all water users.

