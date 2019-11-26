There was a time when anyone who could build a long enough pipe to the Colorado River was free to suck out water to support growth in their far-flung communities. On Lake Havasu, one set of massive straws deliver water to Southern California’s Metropolitan Water District. On the Arizona side of the lake, more pipes suck out water for Maricopa County and Central Arizona.
Of course, those projects are many decades old, and our attitude toward water rights has become more refined as populations of people who rely on the Colorado River have exploded.
Or maybe things haven’t changed that much at all. Lake Havasu and the Lower Colorado River remain Ground Zero in the great water debate as Central Arizona communities keep calling on the shrinking Colorado to supply their water needs.
A year ago, it was the Central Arizona Project attempting to buy water from a small irrigation district in Mohave Valley despite the district’s rules preventing such transfers. That proposal apparently fizzled away, thanks to a dogged fight by Mohave County. More recently, it’s the town of Queen Creek with designs on local water rights.
Queen Creek is a Phoenix suburb that has quickly become one of Arizona’s fastest growing communities. Its leaders want to take over water rights held by a La Paz County Farm. The deal would leave 485 acres of farmland permanently dry.
Queen Creek officials argue their plans make more economic sense — the farm in question generates about $1.2 million each year, compared to a predicted annual economic impact of $300 million if the water is allowed to be siphoned away for the town’s growth.
That’s certainly a powerful economic argument. But so is the rebuttal by State Rep. Regina Cobb, who says deals like this simply encourage more deals for areas that don’t have any natural rights to the river, drying up river communities as water is sold off like private property to the highest bidders. Queen Creek needs to pursue alternative options, and it has a few to consider.
Meanwhile, Arizona needs to think larger than the shrinking Colorado River and inadequate groundwater supplies to sustain its continued growth.
When Gov. Doug Ducey visited Lake Havasu City last year, he called on the state to embark on a “generational project,” like a desalination plant that could pump in water from the Pacific Ocean.
That’s certainly an ambitious and expensive idea, but it’s no less kooky than a man’s plan to relocate a bridge from England to Arizona, brick by brick, to build a new tourist attraction. Arizona is a land of big ideas and we ought to be able to figure out this ongoing water problem without getting into territorial disputes every time the issue is raised.
But until that happens, suggested water transfers to towns that can afford to buy up all the water rights should be looked at with heavy skepticism.
— Today’s News-Herald
