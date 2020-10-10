Around this time every year, Lake Havasu City residents line up on McCulloch Boulevard in eager anticipation for the London Bridge Days Parade. It’s a great show of appreciation for the iconic landmark that literally put this town on the map. Sadly, there’s no London Bridge Days to celebrate this year. Like a lot of events, it was canceled this year thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s always nice to gather together in shared appreciation, but Lake Havasu City residents don’t need a parade to remind us that our community is a special place.
The bridge — and the lake it spans — is still Havasu’s showpiece, bringing tourists by the thousands each year. It’s a point of pride for residents, who proudly recite the bridge trivia to their friends and family members.
This year marks the 49th year since the London Bridge completed construction and was officially dedicated. It’s OK that we skipped the celebration this year, because it means our community can concentrate on making next year even more special for the bridge’s Golden Jubilee.
Yes, five decades have passed since Robert McCulloch first announced his plans to bring the famous bridge to his then-unheard-of community in Northwestern Arizona. Lake Havasu City has become the home of 57,000 residents and is poised for way more growth and success in the years to come.
All of that started with the London Bridge.
— Today’s News-Herald
