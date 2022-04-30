We couldn’t help but notice the number of articles in recent editions of this newspaper dealing with child abuse.
While we don’t profess to be experts in the specific causes for this shocking reality it is reasonable to point at several possible explanations. First, local law enforcement deserves credit for its commitment to bringing those accused of child abuse or murder to justice. Some of this success can also be credited to people — hospital workers, teachers and others — stepping up and saying something when they see child abuse.
Secondly, the resources available to protect children are underfunded and overworked. The number of workers and supervisors working on behalf of the Department of Child Safety number varies because of employee turnover. The reasons for that turnover are apparent to anyone who understands the responsibilities of a caseworker. There are hundreds of children listed as “in-care,” often breaking down to more than six children per DCS employee. Managing that caseload, at relatively low pay, and dealing with the extreme stress of intervening in child abuse cases, are leading causes for a continuing challenge of employee turnover at the DCS. Caseworkers are called out at all hours of the day or night, disrupting a normal work schedule, and putting demands on their time, often at odd hours.
Last year saw a dramatic increase in the number of children eligible to enter foster care, but a serious lack of families or facilities available to serve those children. State officials said local police and hospital workers were reporting more cases of neglect and abuse as the stress of the pandemic and its impact on employment and other domestic issues contributed to negative consequences for children.
We recognize this is more than a local problem. Communities throughout this state and across the nation are dealing with the same issues. What we can propose locally is a call to action. Get involved with the CASA program, contact your state legislators, your county supervisors, your council members, and emphasize to them the importance of protecting our children.
The only way to address this challenge is to get involved and make a difference.
— Today’s News-Herald
