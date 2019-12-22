There ought to be no tolerance for human trafficking, but we’re sure that’s not the message that’s getting out thanks to the failure of a high-profile investigation in Mohave County.
Something is deeply wrong with the criminal justice system when two years of investigation and trial preparation unravel because federal authorities couldn’t be bothered to cooperate with local law enforcement.
The odd thing is that for nearly two years, cooperation was the name of the game. It took the U.S. Department of Homeland Security working with police departments in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City to successfully bust what was believed to be a human trafficking ring operating right under our noses. The busts resulted in seven arrests and the end of a horror story for a number of Asian women who were allegedly transported to the United States and forced into a life of prostitution, working more than 12 hours per day in unsanitary conditions as they were allegedly shuffled between massage parlors between Havasu and Bullhead.
We found out about a week ago that charges related to two of the higher-profile arrests in the case, those of Amanda Yamauchi and Dean Bassett, were dismissed when prosecutors couldn’t get the federal investigators to participate in the court case. County prosecutors have said that the same outcome is likely for other pending cases in the investigation, which ultimately means that this very long, expensive and high profile ordeal resulted in convictions for exactly one felony and two misdemeanors.
What’s most embarrassing – and disheartening – about this case is that it was only a few years ago that human trafficking was declared Arizona’s public enemy number 1. In 2014, with the Super Bowl coming to the state, Arizona decided to get tough on trafficking, enacting new, tougher laws that increased the maximum penalty for convictions related to child prostitution, and made pimping a racketeering charge, which allowed the government to seize assets connected to the crimes. It was all meant to place Arizona at the forefront of states fighting human trafficking.
Those new laws were meant to be a giant step forward. The developments in Mohave County are a step back.
Nobody seems to know the full story about why this thing fell apart like it did. The feds have clammed up – they haven’t answered specific questions posed by Today’s News-Herald, and word is they’ve dropped communication with county attorneys, too. What is clear, based on unredacted reports obtained by the News-Herald, is that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who were involved in the undercover operations took things too far in the investigation and now they’re simply unavailable to provide answers.
There are two conclusions to draw from this investigation’s failure: Somebody is either incompetent, or somebody has something hide.
The victims deserve justice. And the public deserves answers.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.