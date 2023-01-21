Politicians may have to think outside the box. If legislation introduced last week by Phoenix Republican Sen. Steve Kaiser finds footing, the traditional method of campaigning for political offices will change.

Sen. Kaiser has put forth a bill to ban political signs from street corners, roadsides and other public rights of way. Politicians would have to find other ways to create name notoriety.

