Politicians may have to think outside the box. If legislation introduced last week by Phoenix Republican Sen. Steve Kaiser finds footing, the traditional method of campaigning for political offices will change.
Sen. Kaiser has put forth a bill to ban political signs from street corners, roadsides and other public rights of way. Politicians would have to find other ways to create name notoriety.
Of course, getting fellow members of the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs to go along won’t be an easy task. Already there are politicians at the state capital who are arguing the initiative is an attack on free speech.
We would guess, however, that voters — the people who put politicians in office — would strongly support banning signs. They would prefer not to be inundated with political messages at every intersection. They would prefer viewing a natural landscape rather than a field filled with who to vote for in the upcoming election.
Voters will also feel less guilt about putting more trash into the landfill when political signs are uprooted at the end of a campaign.
Call it a purely populist effort by Sen. Kaiser to propose legislation that, as he puts it, “ … the people want.” In this case, however, forcing politicians to find other ways to get their message out might not be such a bad idea.
