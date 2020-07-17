A little bit of normalcy will creep back into our lives next week. After months of uncertainty and hand-wringing, professional baseball is back. Major League Baseball starts its reduced 60-game season on July 23, and it couldn’t have come sooner. That’s followed by the July 30 return of the NBA, and professional football and hockey in early August.
For a sports fan, it’s a welcomed development in a year that has offered little to smile about. But you don’t have to be a sports junkie to appreciate the magnitude of the moment. Life ground to a halt in many ways this spring, and several false starts at reopening have only made things worse. Baseball and basketball have provided something of a test case for reopening, and the initial results are encouraging. Testing of players in the last week showed an ultra-low rate of infection (0.05 percent of the tests came back with positive results, according to MLB), and that gives hope for the plans to restart the season without any hiccups. Perhaps the leagues can offer important lessons for us all as we attempt to reopen the rest of society while the pandemic presses on.
Some of those lessons, we hope, can be applied locally as high school sports officials figure out the best way to resume prep sports this fall. One important note – high school football is nothing without its fans, and that’s one development we hope local sports don’t emulate from their professional counterparts. In fact, we hope that high school football (and volleyball, golf, cross country and swimming) are able to welcome fans when games resume, even if that’s in some sort of socially distanced manner. Havasu is in its sixth decade of high school sports, and yet for whatever reason, we’ve never managed to build up the kind of overwhelming community support that our high school athletes deserve.
They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and in the case of sports, whether professional or local, we can attest to that completely. When there’s nothing to distract us, it’s too easy to get caught up in negative news and bad feelings. Here’s to hoping we can grow a greater appreciation for the role sports play in our lives.
— Today’s News-Herald
