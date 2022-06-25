In a matter of weeks, voters will head to the polls to make some of the most important decisions facing our community in years. Lake Havasu City voters will cast their votes for mayor and three members on the City Council.
It’s clear this community is at a crossroads — the economy is thriving, and we’re seeing the growth that comes along with it, and voters need to make smart decisions about the people they choose to guide us through the booms and the busts. Our future depends on well informed voters.
To that end, a candidate forum this week offers the public a chance to form or modify their impressions of those on the ballot for Lake Havasu City Council, Mayor, two state Legislative seats and Arizona’s 9th Congressional District.
The forum begins at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Lake Havasu High School. It is sponsored by Today’s News-Herald, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce and radio station KNTR 106.3 FM.
It’s probably one of the last chances you’ll get to see this many candidates in a room before election day. It’s certainly the last time that’ll happen before early voting begins in July.
Recent headlines prove that it’s necessary for voters to put in some extra time learning about the people who hope to represent them, particularly in the congressional race with its new district boundaries and important issues facing the district.
Three of the four Republican candidates in that race have committed to participating (incumbent Paul Gosar has not committed to attend) and they’ll be asked about important issues that should help form your opinions as you head to the polls.
Likewise, the City Council and state legislative races feature competitive fields of candidates. In both races, the election results will be viewed as a performance review by voters. Three council incumbents — Michele Lin, Jim Dolan Jeni Coke — are hoping to keep their seats against challengers Morgan Braden, Mark Curry and David Diaz. You’ll definitely want to hear what they have to say about their ideas for Lake Havasu City’s future.
The format for tonight’s forum involves questions from News-Herald Editor Brandon Bowers and from KNTR host Paul LaVoie. The questions were prepared by the sponsoring organizations and include some questions submitted by readers and listeners.
Importantly, the program is to run no longer than two hours.
Whether you vote early or on Election Day a little more than a month from now, these are decisions we’ll live with for years. Do yourself and your community a favor by investing a little time now in making smart choices.
—Today’s News-Herald
