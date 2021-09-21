The calendar says it’s the first day of autumn. It’s in the air even with forecast high temperatures remaining above 100 degrees for the remainder of the week. Days are shorter. Nights are cool, or at least feel cool by the standards of the past few months.
Summer, 2021 set a record as the hottest in the country in the past 126 years, the National Weather Service said. Arizona’s temperatures were well above average but not a record, for what it’s worth.
Lake Havasu City didn’t set a record either, though many long-timers say it felt as though it should have.
Regardless, autumn always turns the page in Lake Havasu City. The languor of summer slowly lifts, people are out and about, energy returns.
This year’s fall in the city is highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge with a large mix of special activities and commemorations added to the normal lineup.
October’s largest events are traditionally the world personal watercraft championships and the annual Relics and Rods Run to the Sun. What better way to illustrate the promise of the season than a big event on the water and one on land?
That’s the beauty of fall in the Lake Havasu area. The lake remains warm enough and the desert is beginning to get cool enough to enjoy both freely. The other seasons, even spring, don’t offer fall’s mix of relatively calm weather and temperatures moderate enough to reliably enjoy all the local outdoor offerings.
Autumn is the time to release the shackles of summer’s listlessness, forget the short days of winter will soon be at hand and enjoy enjoy the best time of the year (arguments allowed.) Lake Havasu City is here because of its natural attractions and they offer their strongest invitations during the fall.
— Today’s News-Herald
