Lake Havasu City residents will soon have two new ways of getting around town. The City Council this week approved starting a pilot scooter sharing program with Bird, an electric scooter company that would like to operate here as it has in other communities. The city also is getting ready to launch its new bus system.
Both ideas are welcomed additions to a city that has long needed a greater mix of transit options. Geographically, Havasu is a large place — as big as San Francisco at 47 square miles — so getting from one place to another requires a vehicle. Walking isn’t usually an option, especially when summer temperatures reach those levels we all know so well.
The city has its work cut out for it as it develops policies on where the scooters will be allowed, and where they’re prohibited. Simply banning them from sidewalks probably isn’t a great solution -- are they allowed on paved trails? In street traffic? The fact that the rules also will affect privately owned scooters and electric bikes is a complicating factor.
A privately funded scooter program also will add an interesting contrast to the discussion about public funding of transportation systems. Bus systems subsidized by local governments are notorious for being pretty costly to the communities they serve -- Havasu’s plan is intended to avoid pinching local taxpayers by making use of federal grant money.
It’s unlikely that any private contractor was going to bring a bus system to Havasu any time soon.
Still, we like the idea of turning to private businesses for transportation needs before seeking a publicly funded solution. Havasu residents should welcome the scooter program, and more programs like it, providing they can be well managed.
We need more ways to get around, but they need to be at a minimal cost for taxpayers.
— Today’s News-Herald
