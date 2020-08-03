Coronavirus has captured the bulk of our attention this year, but another virus also deserves a healthy amount of respect and precaution. West Nile has been with us for several years, but findings of it in Lake Havasu City have remained rare, at least until last week. The Mohave County Health Department announced on Friday that, during routine sampling, mosquitoes collected from Body Beach tested positive for the West Nile virus. To be clear, there have been no human cases of West Nile in Mohave County, and the last probable human case in the county was reported in 2017 according to the Arizona Department of Health, but the presence of the virus in mosquitoes is still a cause for concern. It can cause meningitis and encephalitis, which can be deadly.
The county also warns against participating in outdoor activities at dawn and dusk, but frankly that’s an unrealistic and unreasonable suggestion. Outdoor activities aren’t possible during normal daylight hours with temperatures hovering just under 100 degrees, and the coronavirus pandemic has shifted many of our activities to the outdoors. We can’t simply lock ourselves indoors. Luckily, there are things you can do to prevent yourself from being exposed. Wear long sleeves and pants, if possible. Yes, it’s hot, but less exposed skin means there are fewer places for those buggers to bite. Wear white clothing to easily spot mosquitoes, and wear mosquito repellent.
Worried about mosquitoes? In addition to precautions like wearing long sleeves and using repellent, you can help control your exposure to them by keeping your home free of standing water. Regularly inspect and empty items that hold water, such as buckets, birdbaths, toys and trash cans.
If you are infected, treat the symptoms like you would the flu. Get lots of fluids, rest and treat fever and body aches. Seek medical attention if you notice confusion or other mental status changes, since the virus can lead to other deadly conditions.
Meanwhile, we caution the state and county departments of health from shutting down areas where the mosquito is found, like Body Beach. Mosquitoes can show up anywhere, but tend to thrive in areas where water is plentiful and it’s warm. Shutting down such public areas will do little to help, but it will cause a lot of frustration and anger during a time when that’s simply not needed. People should be informed of the dangers and allowed to make their own assessments about the risk of their activities.
— Today’s News-Herald
