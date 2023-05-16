We’ve long advocated for a second bridge to the Island for safety reasons alone. There’s been far too much development on the Island, with only the narrow London Bridge serving as the way to get on and off. It’s a mess during big events, and the bottleneck is a recipe for potential disaster if we ever need to get people off the Island in a hurry. That’s exactly how a second bridge was finally sold to the Arizona Legislature, which set aside $35.5 million in this year’s budget to build an “emergency evacuation bridge” connecting the area near Lake Havasu State Park to the northeast corner of the Island.

It’s not yet clear how much the second bridge will cost — the city is only now beginning the study that’ll provide some of those details, but $35.5 million will probably cover most of the basics.

