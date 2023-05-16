We’ve long advocated for a second bridge to the Island for safety reasons alone. There’s been far too much development on the Island, with only the narrow London Bridge serving as the way to get on and off. It’s a mess during big events, and the bottleneck is a recipe for potential disaster if we ever need to get people off the Island in a hurry. That’s exactly how a second bridge was finally sold to the Arizona Legislature, which set aside $35.5 million in this year’s budget to build an “emergency evacuation bridge” connecting the area near Lake Havasu State Park to the northeast corner of the Island.
It’s not yet clear how much the second bridge will cost — the city is only now beginning the study that’ll provide some of those details, but $35.5 million will probably cover most of the basics.
But Havasu shouldn’t settle for basic.
A little more than 50 years ago, Robert McCulloch announced plans to buy the London Bridge and rebuild it in his small town in the middle of an Arizona desert. At the time, many people laughed at the absurdity of it all, but ultimately McCulloch and Lake Havasu City got the last laugh: The London Bridge helped usher in an era of prosperity and growth that never really ended.
Now we have a chance to do something just as aspirational. Lake Havasu City is a city of dreamers with big ideas, and the state funding should be viewed as an opportunity to kick off Havasu’s Next Big Thing.
We’re not suggesting that Lake Havasu City buy another old bridge. (Although the Golden Gate would certainly look pretty good under our golden sunsets.) However, we are advocating for the city to treat this new bridge as a true catalyst for our next 50 years of growth.
This is an opportunity for Havasu to do something great. Fortunately, we have an idea: Keeping with the London Theme, we kind of like the idea of building a replica of London’s iconic Tower Bridge. Just imagine: The bridge itself wouldn’t have to be much more than a simple road span across the Bridgewater Channel, but “tower” buildings on either side could serve as additional retail and restaurant space, and they could be connected at the top with a raised walking path or viewing platform for those gorgeous sunsets we mentioned earlier.
That’s just one idea. There are no doubt dozens of others, and we’d love to hear them all. We hope the city will entertain them, too.
Let’s move beyond the basics.
Lake Havasu City’s long-needed second bridge finally has the funding it needs. Now it’s the time for big dreamers to take over.
