Welcome to Lake Havasu City, Gov. Ducey. It has been a year since your last visit, and a lot has changed in that time — and a lot hasn’t.
During your visit on Thursday, we hope you’ll agree with us that Havasu embodies the spirit of Arizona: We’re a fiercely independent community that rewards hard work and embraces big ideas.
Lake Havasu City is truly one of Arizona’s great communities. We’re glad your visit will help people see what our corner of the state has to offer. And we’re glad to have your attention for a moment, too.
When you delivered your state of the state address in 2019, Arizona’s ongoing water issues got most of your attention. In the weeks that followed, Arizona signed on to the historic seven-state Colorado River deal, which was designed to wean growing western states off the shrinking river system. Coincidentally, last year finally offered Arizona communities a break in the long-lasting drought that prompted the historic deal in the first place. But we’re not out of the deep end when it comes to water concerns — Lake Havasu City, like many suburban Arizona communities, is growing thanks to the thriving economy you’ve helped propagate. However, there’s still only so much water to go around.
Frankly, we’re tired of seeing far-flung entities like the Central Arizona Project and the community of Queen Creek, which have no stake in the health of communities along the Coloardo River, attempt to solve their own growing pains by buying up water rights from hundreds of miles away.
Arizona needs to grow, but it ought to happen in places where the water is readily available, and so our request to you is two-fold: First, work to eliminate transfers of fourth-priority Colorado River rights outside county lines, and for any purpose other than for use in agriculture, municipal or industrial use. State Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci initiated a bill this session that would do exactly that, but it hasn’t gotten much traction. You should help change that by voicing your support for House Bill 2405.
But we also need to think further into the future, beyond petty squabbles over small amounts of water. When you visited Havasu in 2018, you called on Arizona to embark upon a “generational project,” using the example of a desalination plant that could pump in water from the Pacific Ocean. That idea certainly has its challenges, but Arizona is a state that is founded on big ideas, from the dam-building campaigns of the 1930s to the relocation of a 200-year-old bridge from London to Lake Havasu City. Arizona can do this too. It’s achievable with enough support — and enough funding.
Last year you also heard our mayor boast of the enormous potential that the Havasu Riviera development offers to our community. Mayor Cal Sheehy says the massive new development, which is being built around the new Havasu Riviera State Park, ultimately will produce a $1 billion economic impact for the region. That project, however, has been bedeviled by delays —most of them prompted by terrible communication from departments within your administration. We’re told things have much improved on that front, no doubt thanks to personal attention from your office. Still, it is now more than a year behind, and we hope you will work with developers and the city to ensure that it stays on the fast track.
Thanks for your visit, governor. Enjoy your stay.
— Today’s News-Herald
