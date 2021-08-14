More than 57,000 people call Lake Havasu City home, a gratifying surprise that comes from the first take of U.S. Census results. The surprise isn’t the number, which is just about where state estimates have placed the population.
The surprise is that thousands of those people could have easily called somewhere else their home. With a population that swells in the winter and scatters in the summer, Lake Havasu City’s population count seems an ongoing guessing game. In the pandemic year of 2020, when the census was taken, the city saw fewer winter visitors from traditional snowbird nests in the Midwest and other northern tier states. If the visitors stayed away, would they still count Lake Havasu as their home?
Apparently, many did.
The number should be good news for local government. There were local population swings in the past decade as the Great Recession lingered. The official census count determines how much money the city (and county) receive for key programs and services such as transportation and infrastructure.
The official count helps validate projections and keep planned projects on track, just as planned. A population of 57,000 reflects some 8 percent growth from the last census. It is strong but manageable growth. (Mohave County’s population grew more slowly but still at a healthy clip.)
Communities that grow too quickly often see big squeezes on city services or such basics as housing and utilities and employment.
Besides, Lake Havasu City’s official population really measures a point in time.
With visitors, the winter head count can sometimes top 70,000, all of whom need a place to stay, food to eat, parks to play in, etc. In summer, even the year-round population thins out for vacations.
There are plenty of takeaways form the census results, some good some not so much. The initial response is pride that so many now call Lake Havasu City their home, which presumably means that many Lake Havasu City residents are now called visitors during the summer in the Midwest.
— Today’s News-Herald
