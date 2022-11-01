Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Lake Havasu City. In human years, Havasu is middle-aged. At 59 years old, the town is mature enough to get its act together on a few issues.
One of those is complete streets. Why doesn’t the city have sidewalks and curbs?
It’s all about the money. The municipality could budget the project in phases, but it doesn’t. The project isn’t budgeted because the political will isn’t there to get it done. And the political will isn’t there because the citizens haven’t made enough noise about it.
The squeaky wheel gets the grease. Truly, it is that simple. Havasu needs to develop a complete streets policy, formalizing its intent to design and maintain streets so they are safe for everyone. One would think that as the hot breath of progress courses through Havasu, infrastructure upgrades in the city’s neighborhoods would be a priority.
As it stands, pedestrians — who have the right of way on the city’s streets — must jump out of the way to avoid being hit by moving cars. Safety isn’t the only issue here.
Lack of sidewalks beyond the business districts discourages people from walking, robbing citizens of that known health benefit.
Going hand-in-hand with sidewalks is the need for curbs. Heavy rainfall sends gravel into the streets that takes weeks to clean up — not to mention the thousands of dollars it costs to clear the roadways of sharp stones.
Having complete streets is a life-changing civic goal – and perhaps life-saving.
Once accomplished, it speaks volumes about the character and priorities of a community.
Readers who believe it’s time to get the ball rolling on this issue can share their opinions with Lake Havasu City’s elected officials.
They are: Mayor Cal Sheehy (sheehyc@lhcaz.gov or 928-453-4152), Vice Mayor Jim Dolan (dolanj@lhcaz.org), councilmembers Jeni Coke (cokej@lhcaz.gov), David Lane (laned@lhcaz.gov or 928-600-7191), Michele Lin (linaz20@hotmail.com or 928-208-0535), Cameron Moses (mosesc@lhcaz.gov or 928-208-5342) and Nancy Campbell (campbelln@lhcaz.gov or 928-453-4152).
