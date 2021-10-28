Americans face one problem that is both larger and more urgent than anything in the federal economic bill that may or may not get a Congressional vote today.
Inflation is much worse than the government calculates, eating away at paychecks and savings, and the federal government could do a great deal to ease ever-higher prices.
The Federal Reserve is already planning to reduce the amount of U.S. bonds, a financial move that signals higher interest rates ahead.
Money supply aside, the federal government could do a great deal to ease supply kinks and allow businesses more freedom to work at full capacity. As most of us, except those in Washington, remember, if supplies increase, the cost goes down.
Instead, people are paying more for virtually everything. Various top government officials have opined that the public so far seems comfortable with inflation as evidenced by continued buying.
That view, of course, is complete bull. People pay more for, say, toilet paper because they are fearful it may be the last roll they see. The same goes for food and vehicles and clothing.
Much of the blame for inflation is due to the pandemic, more specifically work rules that encourage people to stay away from the job. Quarantines are good for reducing coronavirus but not so much for factory productivity and transportation, two of the main choke points in the economy that lead to higher prices.
The federal government, the author of work rules and regulations, needs to provide more clarity and options to assure the inflation catalysts don’t grow.
The government, though, doesn’t appear to get it.
That means the public has to act. It has to show that it won’t buy goods at any price. It has to show that, no, high inflation is not comfortable.
If the public doesn’t slow buying, inflation will win.
Inflation works a few different ways. One is higher prices. Another is that quantity or quality is diminished. If it takes longer to get a pizza delivered and the size has shrunk, that’s inflation.
People who are tired of this costly trend can either a.)wait for the federal government to unsnarl supply chains through regulatory easing or b.)do something about it by curbing buying habits. One person’s tighter wallet won’t make a difference, but 300 million tighter wallets will.
— Today’s News-Herald
