A new survey shows Lake Havasu City is among Arizona’s safest communities. For the second straight year, Havasu was ranked the eighth safest community in the state. Havasu was the only city in Northwestern Arizona to crack the top 10.
The rankings come from Safewise, a private security firm that uses FBI crime statistics to compile its yearly report. It’s hardly scientific, but it’s a good indicator for residents — both current and prospective — about how our cities and towns measure up in providing a sense of security. It’s important to take these kinds of surveys with a grain of salt, especially when they’re comparing so many small cities and towns. A single assault or robbery can alter the trend line in small communities.
It was no small irony that the same week this survey came out, Lake Havasu City police announced the apparent murder of a 37-year-old man who was found shot to death in a car at a residential home. It’s concerning that more than a week since the homicide was announced, police have said precious little about the investigation.
There are good reasons for the radio silence. Chances are good that investigators are working several leads and don’t want to spook any possible suspects by giving away too much information. However, it’s difficult to expect residents to feel safe when such a horrific crime has occurred, and the utter silence on the details only serves to make the public more fearful. Good communication between police and public is an important piece of the community safety puzzle.
The fact is Lake Havasu City is a safe place to live — until it isn’t. Big city crime can occur here too. It’s easy to forget, but we have to be vigilant about defending our lives and property as we would be if we lived in greater Los Angeles.
One of the easiest ways to combat crime? Get to know your neighbors. Studies have shown that neighborhoods where residents look out for one another, through neighborhood watch programs, block parties or other social gatherings, tend to be safer places to live. Lake Havasu City, thanks to its laid-back nature and the ample free time enjoyed by many of its residents, may be among the easiest places to get to know a lot of people.
It’s nice that Havasu has a good safety ranking. It’s important to remember that safety is just one measure of a community’s livability.
Let’s keep working to make Lake Havasu City a safer — and better all around — place to live.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.