In declaring a statewide curfew, Gov. Doug Ducey may have placed himself in the “not weak” category of governors as classified by President Donald Trump but it’s not doing much to stop violence and looting.
Peaceful racial injustice protests, much less violent ones, have been pretty non-existent outside of Maricopa County, Tucson and Flagstaff. Rural areas are so unaffected that some city police departments are not even bothering to enforce the curfew.
Lake Havasu City is in a ’tweener state, with officials paying lip service to the governor’s directive but little evidence the curfew is actively enforced. There’s even less reason for it to be enforced.
Here’s what it has done: Confused the public and gave people one more reason to stay home even as the city’s businesses try to reopen and financially recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
For that reason, along with the lack of any racial violence outside of the aforementioned areas, the curfew is too broad and too sweeping. Ducey said he put it in place at the request of local authorities around the state but we know of no mayors who requested the curfew.
In Arizona, most of the violence took place around Scottsdale, where upscale stores abound and the looting is admittedly much better than in, say, Lake Havasu City. There and in other places around the country where protests turned violent, the curfew didn’t seem to be a big factor.
If someone is intent on setting fires or breaking into businesses and stealing new Apple phones, a curfew violation isn’t a concern.
The people who weren’t involved in the protests were likely staying home, mindful of a curfew. In reality, the governor’s curfew has plenty of loopholes for people who want to head out to a restaurant or shop or engage in many other normal activities. But who wants to sort out all the nuances?
The curfew definitely hurts struggling businesses. And it also wears thin on a public that went through a couple of months of “stay at home” orders.
Absent any evidence of violence in rural areas, the governor should lift the curfew for most of Arizona before the weekend, a time when more honest, law-abiding people may actually want to stay out after 8 p.m.
— Today’s News-Herald
