Now, real politics begins. Wait, didn’t we just finish with the election? Aren’t we anxiously awaiting all the candidates from that contest — win or lose — taking down their campaign signs? Hasn’t the constant barrage of negative attack ads on television been replaced by annoying and repetitive pitches for cell services and electric cars?
Yes, yes, and yes to answer all of those questions.
We are referring to the “inside” politics that happens after voters walk away from the election process. Who gets appointed to what positions and what changes can we expect if there is new leadership?
That speculation is fueling lots of coffee shop talk about every level of government.
Arizona will have a new governor next year, what will that mean for the direction of the state?
It’s true, you have to have a sincere interest in how things happen at the local and state level to appreciate that now is the time when the game of politics gets played. Lots of people are simply relieved that they don’t have to listen to the attack ads and that the landscape will soon have fewer, if any, political signs.
As wise politicians learn quickly, campaigning for office has little to do with serving in office. Today, the real politics of government is already happening.
Let’s watch closely and see what happens next.
