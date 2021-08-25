Like the rest of the country, Mohave County and Arizona are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, which means there are a lot more people seeking covid-19 tests. While it’s certainly easier to get a test than it was in the early days of the pandemic, getting results back is still a big frustration. It’s understandable that the rise in cases and testing would create a backlog at the labs that process the tests. But there are people in Lake Havasu City who sought out covid tests more than a week ago and are still waiting to hear whether they tested positive. Unless those folks have stayed in their homes the entire time, it likely they’re going about their lives as normal — and if they’re carriers of the virus, each of them have likely infected dozens, possibly hundreds, of the people they’ve come into contact with.
The real benefit of covid testing has always been in the ability to quickly identify positive cases and isolate them to avoid further spread in our community. These long delays erase that ability and, no doubt, are responsible for a good portion of the recent cases.
Sadly, Gov. Doug Ducey’s administration seems to have stopped trying to manage the coronavirus crisis a while back, trading in any real sense of urgency for a confounding determination to stop local mask mandates.
The governor’s office, however, has shown it can manage these kinds of infrastructure problems in the past. A key moment in the pandemic was when Ducey addressed supply chain issues by assigning the Arizona National Guard to come alongside retailers to ensure Arizonans had access to important items like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
Now, the state needs a better system in place to identify bottlenecks in the testing process and offer labs help to speed things up when necessary.
Someone who gets tested for coronavirus ought to know whether they’re infected within hours or days, not weeks.
— Today’s News-Herald
