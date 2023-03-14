This week is Sunshine Week. It has nothing to do with the weather, despite the warmer temperatures and recent proliferation of sun-seekers in Lake Havasu City. No, Sunshine Week has little to do with actual sunshine, but it has everything to do with illuminating how our government works.

As it stands, Lake Havasu City is pretty good about keeping the public’s business public. Any citizen can go online to review agendas for upcoming meetings, and past actions from meetings that have already occurred. Likewise, various city codes, including the still-being-discussed general plan, are available online for anyone who wants to see them. A better indicator of transparency in local government, perhaps, is law enforcement. In that respect, Havasu often exceeds expectations. The Lake Havasu City Police Department made transparency a priority a long time ago. All police reports are sent to the press in a timely manner, and footage from the video cameras worn by every police officer is made available when requested. There are many other police agencies around the country that wouldn’t even consider being that responsive to requests for public documents.

